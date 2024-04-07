Watch: Video shows damage to Willenhall pub after suspected arson attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The blaze broke out at the Old Oak on Walsall Road in the early hours on Friday, with fire crews called at 4.25am.

A man was rescued from inside the property by a passer-by whilst emergency services were en route.

Windows have been boarded up at the Old Oak pub following a fire

New pictures show the extent to which the pub was damaged in the blaze.

The front window on the ground floor has been boarded up, whilst the street-facing room on the first floor appears to be heavily smoke logged.

There is also damage to parts of the building's structure but the Old Oak signage remains intact.

Pictures show damage to the front of the pub

West Midlands Police said it was treating the fire as arson and was carrying out CCTV enquiries in the area.

A spokesman for the force confirmed on Saturday afternoon that no arrests had been made in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the force via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting 20/15209/24.