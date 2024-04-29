Men arrested on suspicion of being involved in weapon-related incidents bailed as investigations continue

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The men were allegedly involved in two separate incidents in Willenhall and Wolverhampton involving a knife, gun casings, alleged road rage and threats being made with an air rifle.

In Willenhall, officers rushed to the scene of Coronation Avenue shortly before 1pm on Saturday to reports of a road traffic collision and threats with a firearm.

A man was arrested following an alleged road rage incident on Coronation Avenue in Willenhall. Photo: Google Street Map

On arrival, officers arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of possessing an air rifle with intent to cause fear of violence, common assault, criminal damage and driving with excess alcohol.

Following the arrest, investigators launched an appeal for information relating to the incident, asking for anyone with doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage to get in touch.

It was later reported by the force that the man had been released while enquiries continued.

On Sunday, two men were arrested in Wolverhampton after a knife and gun casings were found from a car stopped around 4.50am, after the vehicle was identified as being involved in a collision at around 4am.

The car was seen acting suspiciously on Penn Road and after failing to stop for traffic officers on Church Road, was pursued to Marnell Drive and abandoned, with bullet casings, suspected drugs and weapons being recovered.

Two men were arrested after failing to stop for traffic officers on Church Road in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street Map

The two men were then found after help from the drones unit and dog unit on Swansmore Close and were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of drugs with intent to supply.

The force later reported that the two men, aged 22 and 26, had been bailed with conditions.

A spokesman for the force said: "Two men have been bailed with conditions while enquiries continue."