Trial date set for four men and woman accused of selling prescription medicine illegally online

Four men and a woman will go on trial after pleading not guilty to selling illegal prescription medicines and controlled drugs across the Black Country.

By Adam Smith
The five are being prosecuted by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency

The five, from Wolverhampton and Willenhall, were investigated by the Criminal Enforcement Unit (CEU) of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

They appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday charged with illegal supply of prescription-only medicines and controlled drugs through websites which had been set up.

