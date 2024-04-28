Man, 55, arrested after reports of car crash and incident involving 'gun'

Officers rushed to the scene of Coronation Avenue shortly before 1pm on Saturday to reports of a road traffic collision and threats with a firearm.

On arrival, West Midlands Police arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of possessing an air rifle with intent to cause fear of violence, common assault, criminal damage and driving with excess alcohol.

Following the arrest, investigators have launched an appeal for information relating to the incident, asking for anyone with doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage to get in touch.