Short Heath group with community at heart planning for Christmas and beyond

Members of the Short Heath Lest We Forget Community Interest Group are hosting the annual Christmas lights switch on walk.

They have planted two Christmas trees, one at Lane Head War Memorial, High Road and another at New Invention Square. Members of the group joined by residents of Short Heath of all ages will walk between the two at 6.30 and will then hear carols sung by members of an area school and enjoy hot drinks and mince pies. It will be followed by a party the next day at Short Heath Liberal Club

The group was formed over three years ago to support veterans and civilians alike with motto 'Lest we Forget' applying to all members of the community.

John Elwell, a director of the group said: "The idea is to not forget what has happened to anyone, whether it is someone who might have had their purse stolen a few years ago or a family who is struggling with the cost of living.

"Everything is aimed at benefiting the mental and physical wellbeing of our community and hopefully bringing people together,

"Some of the projects we support are forces related such as laying a wreath in the Falklands on Remberance Sunday and providing a Christmas lunch for the veterans which is always popular and will be done in the run up to Christmas. But everyone is welcome to get involved because first and foremost we are there to represent and help all people in the Short Heath community."

In February group members walked between war memorials in the region to mark 40 years since Argentinian forces invaded the Falkland Islands.

After the Christmas celebrations, a project to plant 105 fruit trees on open ground in the Coppice Farm area of Willenhall is underway and a number of fund raising events as well.

For full details on all events and projects planned by Short Heath Lest We Forget, go to the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/shortheathlestweforget.