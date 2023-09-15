Plan to rejuvenate ‘neglected’ space

The entrance to the Invicta Works Business Park on Owen Road, Willenhall. PIC: Google Street View

Bosses at Invicta Works, on Owen Road, want to create a new industrial unit on land currently being used to store vehicles in a bid to reinvigorate the area.

If approved, the plan involves splitting the new unit into four separate ones internally to allow for different uses.

Walsall Council planning officers are currently assessing the application before making a decision.

Agents Excel Planning said: “The focus of this application is an area to the north/north-west of the site which remains an open parking space.

“Since December 1999 (and likely prior), this space has been used as a place where vehicles have been stored, in most cases in a state where vehicles are beyond repair.

“The result has, and continues to be, a dilapidated space of great potential, that is now occupied by heaped, indiscernible debris, disused vehicles and scrap metal/material.

“No discernible change has occurred since 1999, often the amount of vehicles varying, however there has been no material change to the site itself.

“The proposed application seeks to reinvigorate an area of land that has long since been neglected and contribute positively to the economy.”

They added: “We are committed to delivering a high-quality development in a location that is fit for purpose.

“The proposal is an effective use of an area of land allocated for industrial use and thus increasing access to employment in the area.