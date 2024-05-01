Police launch appeal after woman suffers 'serious facial injuries'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers are asking for help in finding the whereabouts of Shakira Campbell, who is wanted on suspicion of wounding after allegedly leaving a woman with a 'serious facial injury'.

The incident is alleged to have happened at a location in Willenhall on March 23.

West Midlands Police appealed on X: "We're looking for Shakira Campbell, 32, who's wanted on suspicion of wounding.

"A woman was attacked in Willenhall on 23 March, leaving the victim with a serious facial injury. Campbell has links to Birmingham."

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police via its 101 number, or alternatively through live chat on its website, quoting log reference 20/346436/24.