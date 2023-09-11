Chiefs move closer to using powers to seize derelict land in Walsall for redevelopment

Councillors have authorised the use of compulsory purchase powers for Walsall Council to acquire land in Willenhall

Walsall Council has already given the green light to use the powers to tackle unsightly privately-owned properties which have fallen into disrepair, in a bid to create housing or other developments.

The borough devised the Willenhall Framework Plan to develop a ten-year vision for housing growth in the area.

The compulsory purchase powers will enable Walsall Council to remove derelict and disused buildings within the first phase of the plan area so that much-needed new homes can be built, along with plans to create a new area of open space.

This derelict factory in Moat Street, Willenhall, is an example of the issues faced by the council

Phase one will involve an area in and around Moat Street and Villiers Street.

A public notice states that the borough council is now ready to submit the compulsory purchase order to the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities for confirmation.

It states: "If confirmed the order will authorise the acquiring authority to purchase compulsorily the land described below for the purpose of facilitating the carrying out of development, re-development and improvement on or in relation to such land through the delivery of a comprehensive residential-led development including the creation of a new area of public open space that will contribute to the promotion and improvement of the economic, social, and environmental wellbeing of the acquiring authority’s area."