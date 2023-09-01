Diamond couple from Willenhall celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

60th wedding anniversary of Noreen and Brian Shaw from Willenhall.

Brian and Noreen Shaw were married on August 31, 1963 at St Matthews Church in Walsall, setting up home at The Broadway,

They later moved to New Invention where they have lived ever since.

Noreen spent 70 years working as a midwife, trainer and manager in the NHS, even volunteering when she retired and worked across West Midlands hospitals including New Cross and Walsall Manor.

She is said to have delivered around 750,000 babies and represented the Royal College of Midwives on trips to Australia and the USA, where she enjoyed afternoon tea at the invite of first lady Thelma Nixon during the Watergate scandal.

Last year the Express and Star featured her in a Call the Midwife feature in which she revealed she trained at the same time as much loved author of the book Jennifer Worth and met her later at a midwifery refresher course.

Brian is a trained artist and ran his own business decorating Royal Doulton and high quality chinaware. He only retired three years ago.