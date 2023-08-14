Joy over court action to see derelict Willenhall pub demolished

The former Brown Jug pub in Sandbeds Road, Willenhall. PIC: Google Street View

Short Heath ward councillors said the the Brown Jug, in Sandbeds Road, has been a blight on the community for far too long and were pleased that it could finally be resolved.

Walsall Council announced it has taken court action to demolish the building and determine the actual ownership of the site. A decision on this is expected in December this year.

The action is part of an initiative by the authority to claim long term empty properties and land and bring them back into use.

In 2018, hopes of a fresh start for the Brown Jug site were raised where Cavan Vets was granted planning permission to redevelop the Brown Jug into a new practice.

But they subsequently withdrew the application in favour of a different site.

A 1,600 name petition was also presented in 2018 calling on Walsall Council to use Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) powers to acquire the site.

Short Heath councillor Josh Whitehouse said: “I know that the derelict Brown Jug site is a big issue for our Short Heath Community so it’s crucial that as the local councillors we champion this issue at the council.

“We are pleased that tackling the derelict Brown Jug is a priority for the council and we are hoping that this court action will result in a positive outcome for Short Heath.

“The Brown Jug has plagued our community for too long and we’re keen to see the site being demolished and brought back into use.”

His colleague Amandeep Garcha added: “For far too long the Brown Jug has been a blight on our community and I’m pleased that following a campaign led by Short Heath councillors, the council is taking action against the site.

“We want residents to be assured of our commitment to tackling this issue.

“Our Short Heath community is filled with pride in where they live and its our biggest priority to ensure this eyesore is gone”

Councillor Poonam Gill, who was elected to the authority in May said: “Whilst I was campaigning in Short Heath I realised how important this was to the residents of the ward, especially those who live directly opposite and in close proximity to the site.