Firefighters tackle four blazing vehicles on Willenhall car park

Large plumes of toxic smoke could be seen coming from the cars

West Midlands Fire Service was called to the scene of a fire involving four cars on a car park near The County pub on Walsall Road at around 10pm on Friday.

Crews from Bilston and Walsall Fire Stations were called to the scene after reports of the fire, with 10 firefighters and two pumps sent out in total to deal with the blaze.

The Bilston crew arrived at 10.15pm, with the Walsall crew arriving five minutes later and West Midlands Police were also in attendance to deal with heavy crowds in the area due to an event taking place nearby.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing huge amounts of smoke coming from the cars, with one person describing the smoke as "toxic".

Two fire engines were called to the scene of the fire in Willenhall

The fire crews used hose reels to put out the fire inside an hour and arranged recovery with the owners of the cars, leaving the scene in the hands of the police just after 11.20pm.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

