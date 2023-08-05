Good Samaritan beaten, bitten and kicked after intervening in dispute

Published:

Police are appealing for information about a nasty attack on a good Samaritan.

Do you recognise this man?
The victim was bitten on his face, kicked and dragged on the floor in Willenhall.

A Wolverhampton Police spokesman said: "We are keen to speak to him after an attack on 23 July on New Road, Willenhall.

"The victim intervened in a dispute between two other men. The victim tried to diffuse the situation but his vehicle was kicked and he was dragged to the floor where he was bitten on his face, leg and arm and required hospital treatment."

He added: "If you recognise the man contact us via Live Chat on our website or by ringing 101 quoting 20/638267/23."

