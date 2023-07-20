Councillors approve powers to seize derelict land and buildings which will pave way for regeneration in Willenhall

Councillors have authorised the use of compulsory purchase powers for Walsall Council to acquire land in Willenhall

The go-ahead at this week’s full cabinet meeting means the council will be able to tackle privately owned sites which have fallen into disrepair or dereliction.

The aim is to bring them back into use for housing or other developments and ease the pressure and need to dig up green belt land for future developments.

The Willenhall Framework Plan was supported by cabinet in February last year, setting out a 10-year vision for housing growth in the area.

The compulsory purchase powers will enable Walsall Council to remove derelict and disused buildings within the first phase of the plan area so that much-needed new homes can be built, along with plans to create a new area of open space.

The phase one site focuses on an area in and around Moat Street and Villiers Street.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, Walsall Council's deputy leader and portfolio holder for regeneration, said: “I’m pleased that the use of compulsory purchase powers has been authorised so we can move forward with the plans for Willenhall.

"The Willenhall Framework Plan maps out an exciting transformation of the area, developing more much-needed housing and improving public open spaces.

“Officers have worked hard to acquire all the necessary privately owned derelict land and buildings and will continue to do so, but council feels we now need to use our powers to acquire.

"These derelict sites are unsightly and attract anti-social behaviour so acquiring them for development is fundamental for Willenhall’s transformation.”

Phase one of the plans involves the demolition of existing structures on land at Moat Street, Temple Bar, Cemetery Road, Villiers Street and New Hall Street.

Construction began earlier this month on the Greenway, a 3km route for pedestrians and cyclists that runs east-west from Willenhall Memorial Park through Moat Street and Villiers Street.