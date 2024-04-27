Willenhall McDonald's branch temporarily closed for refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The branch sits on Crescent Road, and the firm has remained coy on exactly what will be changed.

In a video shot at the scene workmen were making repairs and changes to the inside and outside of the shop.

As it stands a penned date for a reopen will be mid or late May of this year, but an exact date has not been confirmed.

Willenhall McDonald's has shut it's doors for at least one month

Disappointed Willenhall punters will now have to travel further for their fix, as the closest branch is a mile further away from the centre of the town, but it'll be well worth it if it replicates work that was done at a branch in the Penn area of Wolverhampton.

That refurb - which was completed last month - cost more than £1 million and included a brand new extended kitchen.

The Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Dr Mike Hardacre cut the ribbon to officially reopen the Lea Road restaurant, delighting locals who could tuck into double cheeseburgers once again.

He said: "The new refurbishment looks fantastic, it is great to be here on the first day."

Workmen could be seen making changes to the exterior and interior of the burger shop

The car park and drive-through were redesigned with four electric charging points installed. Inside, a new training centre was built in the basement, the kitchen was extended and the staff room was improved with a new PlayStation installed.

A multi-faith prayer room has also been opened for the staff to use.

Franchise owner Ash Raju, 50, said: "We have got 152 staff at this restaurant and 100 at Dudley Street, and their wellbeing is really important to us.

"Their ages ranges from 16 to over 60 and we've got a HR department to help them be the best they can."