Inferno-ravaged factory to be demolished in Willenhall

Midland Chilled Foods in Stringes Lane, Willenhall. PIC: Google Street View

Midland Chilled Foods’ base on Stringes Lane will soon be demolished ahead of a potential new build in the future.

Representatives for the company said the building on the site is structurally unsafe, which prompted the application to Walsall Council planners that has now been approved.

Work is anticipated to start soon and will take around two months to complete.

Around 50 fire fighters were called to the scene in January when a fire broke out in the factory unit, resulting in flames bursting through the roof and sending smoke billowing into the sky.

The inferno caused more than 60 per cent of damage to the building and a subsequent West Midlands Fire Service investigation showed it started in a refrigeration unit.

The demolition will start with the soft strip of internal debris before the removal of the steel cladding and frame. The concrete floor will also be removed and crushed.

Agents DPS Architects said: “The existing building and structure are vacant following extensive fire damage. Demolition is required to provide re-build development.

“It is proposed the building will be demolished in a single phase of works with an initial soft strip out including any deleterious materials followed by mechanical demolition of the buildings and structures, removal of floor slabs and foundations.

“The works will be undertaken by a suitably experienced and competent demolition contractor.”