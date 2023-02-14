Notification Settings

Fly-tippers dump more than 14 mattresses on Willenhall road

By Lauren HillWillenhallPublished: Last Updated:

Drivers in Willenhall were forced to get out and haul mattresses from a road as well as a bed frame.

Mattresses dumped on the road at Bray Street, Willenhall.
Mattresses dumped on the road at Bray Street, Willenhall.

The picture shows at least 14 mattresses dumped on Bray Street, Willenhall, in the middle of an industrial estate.

Outside of the picture was also a bedframe and more mattresses.

A 33-year-old man, who did not wish to be named, was cycling near the area on Saturday afternoon.

He said: "I was shocked. It was blocking the entire road, someone had to get out of their car and push them to the side.

"There are a lot of cameras around there and they're not hard to spot, so the people who did it clearly had no regard for the CCTV.

"There is a tip not even five minutes up the road. It's just shocking."

The picture was taken behind J. Wellman Manufacturing and close to Butlers Patternmakers Limited.

One comment on Facebook read: "Oh Christ, whoever owns the land needs to get rid of it now then. Why don't people pay the council?"

Another person said: "Meanwhile I've paid £10 to the council to get rid of a mattress, as there are far too many dodgy, rogue, so-called waste removal companies!"

Walsall Council has been contacted for comment.

Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

