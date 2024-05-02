Buses diverted after crash on busy Wolverhampton road
A road has been blocked and public transport diverted after a crash on a busy Wolverhampton road.
National Express West Midlands has said that buses through Dudley Road have been forced to divert following a crash.
The incident was first reported at 6.50pm on Thursday, with the National Express West Midlands Service 1 bus having to divert from its regular route of travel.
The service has been divertied via Parkfield Road and Thompson Avenue.
On X, National Express West Midlands said: "A collision has blocked Dudley Road, Wolverhampton. Service 1 is diverted in both directions via Parkfield Road and Thompson Avenue.
"Apologies for any disruption to your journey."
Emergency services have been contacted for more information.