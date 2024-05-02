Buses diverted after crash on busy Wolverhampton road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

National Express West Midlands has said that buses through Dudley Road have been forced to divert following a crash.

The incident was first reported at 6.50pm on Thursday, with the National Express West Midlands Service 1 bus having to divert from its regular route of travel.

The service has been divertied via Parkfield Road and Thompson Avenue.

On X, National Express West Midlands said: "A collision has blocked Dudley Road, Wolverhampton. Service 1 is diverted in both directions via Parkfield Road and Thompson Avenue.

"Apologies for any disruption to your journey."

Emergency services have been contacted for more information.