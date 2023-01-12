Notification Settings

Footage shows billowing smoke and devastation caused by major blaze at Willenhall business

By Thomas ParkesWillenhallPublished: Last Updated: Comments

New footage has shown smoke billowing into the sky from a food business destroyed in a major blaze in Willenhall.

Scene of the fire at Midland Food Group off Stringes Lane, Willenhall.
Residents were advised to close their windows as the fire tore through the food suppliers unit on Stringes Lane in the early hours of the morning.

And now new aerial images and footage have shown the extent of the damage – believed to be at a business called the Midland Food Group – with the whole roof destroyed.

Crews managed to stop the blaze from spreading to nearby homes and businesses.

Meanwhile, parents at nearby Barcroft Primary were advised to walk into school due to a string of road closures.

The incident saw 50 firefighters attend and its peak but it has since been scaled back as the blaze – which affected over half of the building – started to become under control.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "The severe fire affected over 60 per cent of the building, with five of seven sectors across 3251 sq metres involved or affected by fire.

"Our crews have worked hard to ensure nearby properties were not damaged by any fire spread as well as worked to protect a nearby vehicle fuel tank and an oil tanker.

"A total of 13 jets are in use with two of our hydraulic platforms also providing support. A high-volume pump, also at the scene, has been brought into use to support firefighting activities.

"All staff who were working on the site evacuated safely prior to fire service arrival and there are no reported injuries to site staff.

"West Midlands Ambulance and West Midlands Police have also been in attendance supporting us with this incident.

"Where roads have been closed and traffic cones are in place, it is vital drivers do not remove cones or drive over the hose reels on these roads as doing so can damage our equipment and affect firefighting activities.

"We also ask that homes, businesses or those travelling through the area keep doors and windows closed as a precaution for the time being."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "At 1.05am, we were called by the fire service to a building fire on Stringes Lane in Willenhall and one ambulance and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene. On arrival, crews were informed there were no patients from inside the building.

"A firefighter was assessed by ambulance staff for minor injuries but did not require treatment and was discharged at the scene."

Thomas Parkes

