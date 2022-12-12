Notification Settings

Woman left with serious injuries in Willenhall bridge fall

By Lauren Willenhall Published:

A woman has been left with serious injuries after she is believed to have fallen from a bridge in Willenhall.

The bridge near Tesco. Photo: Google.
Ambulance crews were called to the junction of Owen Road and Midland Road, near Tesco, at 1.05pm on Sunday.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance, paramedic officer, Critical Care Car from the Midlands Air Ambulance and a MERIT trauma team attended.

"Crews treated a woman who had sustained serious injuries before she was conveyed on blue lights for further emergency care at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham."

Comments under a Facebook post by Willenhall Crime and Community suggested that a Tesco employee rushed to help the woman. Someone who claims to have been there at the time said the woman was still conscious.

If you have been affected by this story you can call Samaritans free on 116 123 or visit samaritans.org

