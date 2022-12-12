Woman left with serious injuries in Willenhall bridge fall

The bridge near Tesco. Photo: Google.

Ambulance crews were called to the junction of Owen Road and Midland Road, near Tesco, at 1.05pm on Sunday.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance, paramedic officer, Critical Care Car from the Midlands Air Ambulance and a MERIT trauma team attended.

"Crews treated a woman who had sustained serious injuries before she was conveyed on blue lights for further emergency care at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham."

Comments under a Facebook post by Willenhall Crime and Community suggested that a Tesco employee rushed to help the woman. Someone who claims to have been there at the time said the woman was still conscious.