Woman left with serious injuries in Willenhall bridge fall

Ambulance crews were called to the junction of Owen Road and Midland Road, near Tesco, at 1.05pm on Sunday.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance, paramedic officer, Critical Care Car from the Midlands Air Ambulance and a MERIT trauma team attended.
"Crews treated a woman who had sustained serious injuries before she was conveyed on blue lights for further emergency care at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham."
Comments under a Facebook post by Willenhall Crime and Community suggested that a Tesco employee rushed to help the woman. Someone who claims to have been there at the time said the woman was still conscious.
