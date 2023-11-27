Six bedroom house with its own heated swimming pool put on market for less than £1 million

The detached property in Hundred Acre Road boasts two spacious living rooms with dining areas, an attached two bedroom annex as well as the heated swimming pool.

The annex has an open plan living room and kitchen with a downstairs shower room and two bedrooms upstairs.

It has been put on the market by Dixons in Kingstanding for a price tag of £975,000.

The swimming pool at the property. Photo: Dixons

The estate agent has said it is a 'rare opportunity' to acquire such a property.

The listing states: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome to the market this impressive and extended six bedroom detached family home in Streetly complete with an attached two bedroom annex !

"This wonderfully spacious home oozes comfort and character and features a heated swimming pool as well.

"Situated at the heart of the popular Hundred Acre Estate in Streetly, Sutton Coldfield the property is well positioned on a corner plot close to local shops, amenities and transport links.

"The house is in the catchment area for Lindens Primary School and Streetly Academy, both schools have achieved Ofsted ratings of good.

The kitchen. Photo: Dixons

"The property is with walking distance of Sutton Park and Doe Bank Park for those that like to explore the outdoors.

"The family home comprises to the ground floor an entrance hallway, fully fitted modern kitchen, two spacious living rooms with dining areas, a downstairs shower room, utility room and a garage.

"To the first floor lies the master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and bedrooms four, five and six and a WC.

This house has gone up for sale for £975,000. Photo: Dixons

"On the second floor are bedrooms two and three. The annex comprises of an open plan living room/kitchen with downstairs shower room and two bedrooms upstairs.

"This is ideal for an investment for extra income or to re-open into the main house. It could also be used for large families that want their own space for home office space or great kids hideaway!!!!

"This presents a rare opportunity to acquire such a property and viewing comes highly recommended."

To view the property visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/86671134#/