Businesses express delight after Ollie Watkins' goal propels England into Euro 2024 final

The Aston Villa striker wrote his name in history on Wednesday night when he scored the winning goal for England against the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-final in Dortmund in the last minute, having come on as a late substitute.

It propelled England into a second successive European Championship final, where they will face Spain in Berlin on Sunday night, and put Ollie Watkins' name in the headlines across the world.

The 28-year-old has been at Aston Villa for just over four years and has made his home with his girlfriend Ellie Alderson and their two children in the area around Streetly and Sutton Coldfield.

For businesses around the area, the winning goal by Ollie was a reason for celebration, both for the footballer living in their neighbourhood, but also for the boost that England's success could bring.

At the Fairlawns Hotel and Spa, the operations manager Attia Abukhanin was delighted with the success of the striker as an Aston Villa supporter and said it was a huge thrill to see England in the final.