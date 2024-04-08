Express & Star
Close

Balcony plan for new retirement flats in Aldridge

Developers of a retirement village being built in Aldridge have lodged plans to add balconies to the designs.

By Deborah Hardiman
Published

Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276

Visit Shots! now

Applicant Churchill Retirement is already building dozens of flats on land off the Green and wants to vary the plans by removing secondary windows, adding balconies and studies.

New retirement flats' development in Croft Lodge, Aldridge

To comment on the scheme write to head of planning and building control, Civic Centre, Darwall Street, Walsall, WS1 1DG, before April 18.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular