Balcony plan for new retirement flats in Aldridge

Applicant Churchill Retirement is already building dozens of flats on land off the Green and wants to vary the plans by removing secondary windows, adding balconies and studies.

New retirement flats' development in Croft Lodge, Aldridge

To comment on the scheme write to head of planning and building control, Civic Centre, Darwall Street, Walsall, WS1 1DG, before April 18.