Balcony plan for new retirement flats in Aldridge
Developers of a retirement village being built in Aldridge have lodged plans to add balconies to the designs.
Applicant Churchill Retirement is already building dozens of flats on land off the Green and wants to vary the plans by removing secondary windows, adding balconies and studies.
To comment on the scheme write to head of planning and building control, Civic Centre, Darwall Street, Walsall, WS1 1DG, before April 18.