The friendly and homely pub with a lively atmosphere 'where everyone knows everyone'

For some, that is being right in the middle of a town or city centre, perfect for the midday lunch break or after-work drinks, while others are set next to fields and meadows and work well as a place for walkers and people wanting a quiet space.

For the Hardwick Arms in Streetly, its location on the crossroads of the A452 Chester Road and Hardwick Road and down the road from two rugby clubs in Aldridge and Veseyans and a housing estate gives it a great location for all kinds of people.

Owned by national chain Ember Inns, the pub is not hard to spot on approach, set in cream and green and with grey beams running around the building, as well as a large beer garden and car park.

The Hardwick Arms is part of the community and visible from all areas

Supervisor Molly Bloomfield has been part of the pub as a staff member for two years, but also has a history with the Hardwick Arms as a past regular.

She said: "I live locally and after coming back from university, I needed a part-time job and found there was a job opening, so I applied, got the job and have been here ever since.

"I used to come in here years ago as well for family meals with my parents because we lived just around the corner, so it just felt right when I came back to work here."