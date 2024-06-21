McDonald’s plan for empty restaurant deferred by councillors amid objections

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Walsall Council’s planning committee was due to decide on the fast food giant’s bid to create a drive-through restaurant on the vacant Buffet Island site in Queslett Road in Pheasey near Great Barr on Thursday .

But at the eleventh hour it was announced the application would be deferred until a later date for more talks.

Site of proposed fast food restaurant in Pheasey near Walsall

Committee chairman Councillor Mark Statham said the decision to delay the discussion was due to “lobbying” which could have some influence which needed to be considered by planning officers who had recommended members grant approval to the scheme subject to conditions and a travel plan being agreed.

A report to the committee said the plan has attracted strong opposition with 110 individual objections being registered during the consultation phase.

Concerns included ‘an increase in rubbish and litter, anti-social behaviour, traffic congestions, pedestrian safety, accidents, noise nuisance, smells, increase in crime, air quality, vermin and a McDonald’s already being open nearby’.

While support has come from one resident who described the vacant site as a disgrace.

The application was called in by Pheasey ward representative Councillor Adrian Andrew on the grounds of the significant public interest which requires consideration.

If granted, McDonald’s said the proposed facility will represent a multi-million investment whilst bringing 120 full and part-time jobs to the area.

The plan includes 46 car parking spaces, a bike stand for up to 10 cycles, a children’s play area and electric charging points.

The site was a Chinese restaurant for around 15 years before closing in 2020, prior to that the building was operated as a public house known as The Schofield and later The Trees.