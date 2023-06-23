Sainsbury’s pub car park plan fails

An artist impression of how the planned store would have looked. PIC: CHQ Architects

The supermarket giant wanted to build the outlet on part of Farmer Johns Public House car park on Aldridge Road, creating a number of new jobs in the process.

But members of Walsall Council’s planning committee voted against the plan without debate at a meeting on Thursday (June 22).

A report to committee had recommended refusal as officers said the new store would represent inappropriate development in the Green Belt by the impact it would have on the openness of the area.

In their application, agents CHQ Architects said the 100 space car park was too big for the pub’s needs while the store would create around 20 new jobs.

They said: “The existing car park area has been deemed oversize to cater for the general usage of the Public House and as a result the balance of space offered up to create a standalone convenience supermarket within the site boundary.

“The proposal is to reduce the public house customer car park by 40 per cent and create a convenience supermarket together with its associated car parking, servicing and plant area within the land relinquished.

“The existing access/ egress to the site from Aldridge Road is to be retained and shared by both occupiers; convenience supermarket and public house.”

During the public consultation, the proposed new Sainsbury’s store drew support and objections from the public.

Objections included the a negative impact the store would have on the Green Belt, cause anti-social behaviour, increase in traffic, loss of views and how if would affect local grocery stores.