Have say in Great Barr conservation zone review to reduce its size

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Walsall Council has launched a public consultation exercise over the size of Great Barr Conservation area which includes the hall estate, beauty spot Barr Beacon, Great Barr Golf Club, Doe Bank Farm near Pheasey, Crook Cottage Farm and Moat Farm.

Land around the site of the former Great Barr Hall. Image: Google

Other sites include Barr Beacon Reservoir, grade II listed Coxfold Farmhouse, Beacon Farm Beacon Cottage, Pinfold Lane, Beacon Hill Farm, Boden Lane buildings.

The council is considering making the size smaller by almost 1,500 acres to around 355 acres instead.