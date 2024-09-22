Have say in Great Barr conservation zone review to reduce its size
Some land near a crumbling historic hall is being included in proposals to "significantly" reduce the size of its conservation zone.
Walsall Council has launched a public consultation exercise over the size of Great Barr Conservation area which includes the hall estate, beauty spot Barr Beacon, Great Barr Golf Club, Doe Bank Farm near Pheasey, Crook Cottage Farm and Moat Farm.
Other sites include Barr Beacon Reservoir, grade II listed Coxfold Farmhouse, Beacon Farm Beacon Cottage, Pinfold Lane, Beacon Hill Farm, Boden Lane buildings.
The council is considering making the size smaller by almost 1,500 acres to around 355 acres instead.