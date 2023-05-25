Burglary appeal after two men break into home, demand BMW keys and drive off

Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary after two men entered a home in Streetly and demanded car keys to a BMW which they drove off in.

Two men wearing dark clothing entered the home shortly after 12.30am on Wednesday.

Officers would also like to track down a small black hatchback vehicle which was also parked up close to the scene.

Sergeant Andrew Mason, neighbourhood crime team investigation supervisor at Walsall LPA, said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation.

"We would urge witnesses who may have seen the two cars or people with CCTV or dashcam footage to please contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log number 112 of May 24. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

