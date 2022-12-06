Woman hurt in collision with car near Walsall

The collision involving a pedestrian happened near shops in Collingwood Drive, in Pheasey, in Great Barr.
Paramedics attended the scene following a report made by members of the public including the driver of a passing National Express bus which was not involved in the incident.
West Midland Ambulance Service stated: “We were called to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrian at the junction of Morland Road and Collingwood Drive at 10.54am on Saturday. One ambulance attended the scene.
"On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman, who was the pedestrian. She was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Walsall Manor Hospital.”