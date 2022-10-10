Heartfelt tributes left at crash scene following death of 20-year-old man

A range of tributes were left at the scene where the accident occured on Friday

A large number of flower bouquets and other tributes were left placed by friends and family of the man who died following the collision between a Ford Fiesta and a Jaguar XF on Aldridge Road in Streetly on Friday evening,

The scene was a sombre one, with fragments of glass and carbon fibre still on the road and a temporary bus stop set up, after the original one has been destroyed in the collision.

Among the tributes left was a large Christmas card with a message from the man's girlfriend and other tributes from friends and people who had known the man.

One tribute described him as a brother, while promising to look at the man's family, while another said he was the "most amazing and kind young man" and one said the world could be so cruel and the worst things happened to the best people.

His girlfriend left her own emotional tribute, saying she was so grateful for all the incredible memories they had together and he was the sweetest, most caring person she had ever met.

West Midlands Police said its investigations into the collision were continuing and the 51-year-old man involved in the collision would be voluntarily interviewed in due course.

It also asked for privacy for the family as it grieved its loss.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "Our investigation into a collision on Aldridge Road on Friday continues.

"A 51-year-old man remains in hospital and will be voluntarily interviewed in due course.

"The family of the 20-year-old man killed in the collision have requested privacy while they grieve their loss."