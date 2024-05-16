Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Louie Wiggett, now 100, from Walsall, celebrated her big birthday in style this week with a glamorous party that involved balloons, cakes, singers and no end of fun.

Louie was born into a large family in Shelfield on May 14, 1924. As one of six children, Louie had an amazing youth, with her happiest memories of being surrounded by her four brothers and one sister.

For her 100th birthday, she was surrounded by the many family and friends that she has developed over her life as she blew out her candles.

Deborah Morris, care home manager at Mill Lodge Care Home in Pelsall, where Louie lives, said: "She has had a fantastic day. Everyone has had a really, really great time.

"I think it was a bit overwhelming for her, she was very tearful, but happy tears. She received lots of gifts from everyone, and she got this beautiful one hundredth birthday cake, she actually had two lovely cakes."

Louie received her letter from King Charles III, who she quickly kissed

In her youth, Louie was an avid fan of football and a lover of netball, in which she went on to represent her school as team captain.

After finishing school and starting her career as a seamstress at Cohen's, she met the love of her life, Bill Wiggett, and quickly married at the age of 18 at St John's Church, Walsall Wood. The two went on to have two children together, June and Robert.

Ms Morris continued: "On the day we had a singer that she picked out to perform her favourite songs, she really likes Vera Lynn.

"She also had her card from the King, she was so pleased with that, she actually kissed it, it was really emotional. It was all really lovely to see."

Following the sad death of her husband in 1984, Louie, who has always loved dancing, playing piano and spending time with her family, remarried to a fellow dancer, also named Bill, at the age of 69, spending a fantastic 10 years together before he sadly passed away.

Louie was visited by her two children, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, making for one fantastic party.