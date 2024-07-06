Express & Star
Close

Road closed an diversions set for Pelsall carnival and procession

Roads officials have given a heads up for closures and a signed diversion for today's Pelsall Carnival.

By David Tooley
Published
Last updated

Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276

Visit Shots! now

West Midlands Roads say Norton Road will be closed from around 11:30 am and a signed diversion will be in place via Wolverhampton Road.

There will also be a procession from 1:00 pm until 2:30 pm for the event in Pelsall, Walsall.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular