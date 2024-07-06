Road closed an diversions set for Pelsall carnival and procession
Roads officials have given a heads up for closures and a signed diversion for today's Pelsall Carnival.
By David Tooley
Published
Last updated
West Midlands Roads say Norton Road will be closed from around 11:30 am and a signed diversion will be in place via Wolverhampton Road.
There will also be a procession from 1:00 pm until 2:30 pm for the event in Pelsall, Walsall.