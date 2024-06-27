Pupils and parishioners old and new come together to celebrate Pelsall community

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

St Michael and all Angels, which serves as Pelsall's parish church, welcomed pupils of all years from St Michael's Church of England Primary School and also opened its doors to people who came in to talk about their experiences of years gone by.

People flockes to St Michael's Church Pelsall open event. L-R Val Taylor, Rev Alison Morris and Anne Smith.

The school children have been doing a project on the history of the area and interviewed visitors of all ages to see how things were different in years gone by as well as viewing photo albums and memory books.

Pupils from St Michael's School Pelsall talking to older members about the church and their experiences of it over the years.

Parish priest of St Michael and All Angels Reverend Alison Morris said the project, the churches' celebrations and the Walsall Borough 2040 strategic plan were all coming together to highlight what a wonderful place Pelsall is to live.

She said: "From our point of view we are celebrating 180 years in 2024 but for the youngsters to come together today and ask questions and enjoy themselves doing so was heartening.

"It is about celebrating the history, heritage and legacy of the community and passing it onto the younger members as sometimes it will go with the people who leave this earth.

"We cherish our school children, parishioners and all members of the Pelsall community and I was so pleased we could host this event which was a great success."