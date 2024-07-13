Thousands turn out for Pelsall carnival's 51st birthday
Thousands of people turned out for Pelsall carnival this year, marking 51 years of the community fun day.
By Lauren Hill
Last Saturday, volunteers from the Pelsall Carnival Association began preparing the site for when doors opened at midday, ready to host stalls, dog competitions, dance displays, gymnastic displays, a funfair, car boot sale and donkey rides, as well as the main spectacle – the procession.
The fun and games were all for a good cause, says chairman James Thomas. He has attended the carnival for 45 years, but this year marked his first one as chairman after being a committee member for four years.
The exact amount raised is not yet confirmed but it will be in the thousands, James says, which they will split between local charities.