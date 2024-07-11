Retailer's summer karaoke challenge proving a hit with shoppers in the region

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Customers calling at Spar shops including in High Street in Pelsall near Walsall and in Windmill Bank in Wombourne are among those being offered a chance to win a basket of shopping by grabbing the microphone for the Sparaoke competition.

The caper is part of the chain's Make Me A Champion summer initiative which sees speedy shoppers singing the Queen anthem We are the Champions for at least 30 seconds in return for vouchers.

The stores are among 100 that have been playing the iconic song intermittently in a nod to sporting tournaments including Wimbledon, the Paris Olympic Games and the Euros. And when shoppers hear the tune they grab the mic.

Pelsall branch assistant manager Victoria Powell says: "The Sparaoke contest is being really well received. At least four shoppers grabbed the mic on Saturday when Pelsall Carnival was on and started singing. They won shopping vouchers.

"We also had a van outside for people to sample foods which also went down a storm."

To see the list of participating stores visit website spar.co.uk/sparaoke