'Help us track down antisocial bikers' plea after spate of incidents makes villagers 'anxious'

Councillor Garry Perry put out the appeal to residents across Pelsall following a number of incidents of bikers riding recklessly around the village.

Councillor Perry said that it had been happening for around 10 days, starting on the green space around the common and then spreading over the north of the village and into the centre of the village over the last few days.

The councillor said he had spoken to West Midlands Police and said a plan was in place to start an investigation. He said that after the death of Katniss Seleznev in July last year, he understood how residents could be frustrated by the current situation.

Katniss, who was seven, died after she was hit by a motorbike.

Councillor Perry said: "We understand fully the frustrations of our residents and this is another type of antisocial behaviour that causes great anxiety among our communities.

"More importantly, there is a risk associated and we have seen the real consequences of this problem with the death of Katniss last year in Bloxwich.

Katniss Seleznev was killed by a motorbike on Turnstone Road in the Blakenall area of Walsall.

"We are fully on square and alongside our residents in time to deal with this problem and we recognise the difficulties our partners have in terms of what they can and can't do."

The councillor also called on members of the public in Pelsall to help where they could by providing details of the people responsible and help bring them to justice.

He said: "At this moment in time, where we can build a picture of who these offenders are, we are calling on the public to help us to identify these people if you know who they are as we believe they live locally.

"If you do know, please report that anonymously because we have received some videos and we have found that they are criminal activity, which is what the police need to be able to catch the offenders, seize their vehicles and take them through the justice system."

To contact Councillor Perry and the other Pelsall councillors and to find out more, go to facebook.com/pelsallfirstcouncillorteam.

Contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.