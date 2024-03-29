Homage to the 60s and a variety of entertainment promised in Pelsall show

Sean and Roger –known as 'The Boyz' will team up with a homage to 60s girl groups 'The Kitsch Kittens' to provide the entertainment.

Both have been entertaining crowds for many years –The Boyz with a mixture of comedy, magic, ventriloquism, song and dance and The Kitsch Kittens with songs from The Shangri-Las to the Ronnettes, and Sandy Shaw to Dusty Springfield.

The concert takes place at Pelsall Community and Aerts Centre, Station Road at 8.30pm on Friday with tickets £15 in advance from www.pelsallcommunityandartscentre.co.uk