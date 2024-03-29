Homage to the 60s and a variety of entertainment promised in Pelsall show
A cabaret show time featuring a variety of entertainment from comedy and magic to song and dance is being held at Pelsall Community Centre on Friday.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Sean and Roger –known as 'The Boyz' will team up with a homage to 60s girl groups 'The Kitsch Kittens' to provide the entertainment.
Both have been entertaining crowds for many years –The Boyz with a mixture of comedy, magic, ventriloquism, song and dance and The Kitsch Kittens with songs from The Shangri-Las to the Ronnettes, and Sandy Shaw to Dusty Springfield.
The concert takes place at Pelsall Community and Aerts Centre, Station Road at 8.30pm on Friday with tickets £15 in advance from www.pelsallcommunityandartscentre.co.uk