Santa preparing for an appearance at Pelsall Christmas market

Organisers have booked in 36 stallholders for the Christmas Market at the Station Road community centre.

Vice chairman Arthur Roberts said: "We are trying an evening Christmas Market with over 36 stalls, lots of other things like Tombola, Grand Raffle, Lucky Dip Bags, guess the birds name, food and drinks including hot pork baps and warm mince pies accompanied by mulled wine.

"Santa will be in his grotto. Admission is free with a voluntary donation if you wish would be appreciated. It starts at 6pm and ends at 9pm. The address is Station Road, Pelsall, Walsall.