Two arrested after crash following car key burglary in Walsall

Two men have been arrested after a vehicle was stolen in a car key burglary at an address in Walsall.

The car and possessions including cash, jewellery and a TV were stolen from an address in Pelsall shortly before 6.30am on Sunday after offenders broke into the home.

Shortly after there was a collision on Well Lane, Bloxwich. Officers responded quickly and arrested two men nearby.

The men, aged 45 and 37, have both been taken into custody on suspicion of the burglary of a dwelling.

West Midlands Police is still carrying out enquiries and anyone with any information is being urged to contact police via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101 quoting log numbers 801 or 825 of September 10.

