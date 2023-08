Walsall soldier who dedicated his life to his country needs help to get lifesaving cancer treatment

Premium By Paul Jenkins Pelsall Published: 1 hour ago Last Updated: Just now

The wife, family and friends of a Gulf War veteran from Walsall who has brain cancer and needs £250,000 to fund lifesaving private treatment have begun raising the vital cash.

Leslie and Michelle after their wedding Father-of-two Leslie Athersmith, aged 50, was diagnosed with a gliosarcoma brain tumour in March this year.