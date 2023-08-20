Disused railway line could become haven for walkers and cyclists under plans

Photo: Aaron Chown/PA

The proposed development would transform the McClean Way railway line between Station Road in Pelsall and Newtown, Brownhills, into a shared use greenway.

If the proposals are approved, the greenway would enable people to walk and cycle along the route, which would have access ramps, where they could admire nature and railway relics.

Other sections of the McClean way line have already been transformed into greenways that cyclists and walkers can enjoy.

The disused South Staffs Railway line ran between Walsall and Lichfield, but the tracks were pulled up in 1984 and the route was left to overgrow and fill with rubbish.

Over the years there was talk of resurrecting the rail line, and in 2016 a group of passionate locals formed ‘Back the Track’ and launched a campaign to resurrect the old line.

Construction also began last month on a 3km greenway for pedestrians and cyclists that runs east-west from Willenhall Memorial Park through Moat Street and Villiers Street.