Police patrols target off-road bikes and anti-social behaviour

By James VukmirovicPelsallPublished:

A Black Country police team were out in force helping in an operation to tackle off-road vehicles.

Patrols were seen across parts of Walsall as part of the operation. Photo: West Midlands Police
Patrols were seen across parts of Walsall as part of the operation. Photo: West Midlands Police

Officers from Brownhills, Pelsall, Shelfield and Rushall Police took part in an evening of patrols across targeted areas as part of a multi-agency operation against off-road vehicles and anti-social behaviour in Pelsall, Blakenall, Bloxwich and Brownhills.

Bloxwich Police, West Midlands Police Traffic and the West Midlands Police drones team all worked together on Friday night, with patrols and cars seen all over the area.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "This evening, our team and Bloxwich Police, West Midlands Police Traffic and West Midlands Police Drones have worked together to target areas across Pelsall, Blakenall, Bloxwich and Brownhills to tackle off road vehicles used in crime and antisocial behaviour.

"Multiple areas patrolled and heavily focused on."

Pelsall
Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Bloxwich
Brownhills
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News