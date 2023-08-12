Police patrols target off-road bikes and anti-social behaviour

Patrols were seen across parts of Walsall as part of the operation. Photo: West Midlands Police

Officers from Brownhills, Pelsall, Shelfield and Rushall Police took part in an evening of patrols across targeted areas as part of a multi-agency operation against off-road vehicles and anti-social behaviour in Pelsall, Blakenall, Bloxwich and Brownhills.

Bloxwich Police, West Midlands Police Traffic and the West Midlands Police drones team all worked together on Friday night, with patrols and cars seen all over the area.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "This evening, our team and Bloxwich Police, West Midlands Police Traffic and West Midlands Police Drones have worked together to target areas across Pelsall, Blakenall, Bloxwich and Brownhills to tackle off road vehicles used in crime and antisocial behaviour.