Pelsall group hope to bridge extra funding gap with community event

Pelsall Community Centre acting chair Arthur Roberts

Volunteers launched an appeal in June towards the newly revamped kitchen, which is used to serve hot food to those in the community who need it. They were awarded just over £16,000 towards the £21,000 total by the Asda Foundation which covered 75-per-cent of the funding needed.

But after being given an original estimate towards the cost of the work at their building in Station Road, they were hit with another bill for £2,500 due to the rising cost of materials.

After holding a committee meeting, the volunteers came up with the idea of the summer fair to hopefully raise the extra cash.

From left; Carol Wilkes, Barbara Morgan, Tricia Williams and Carol Fellows, who all use the centre, with Arthur Roberts

It will take place on Saturday from 10am to 3pm and feature over 30 stalls and family entertainment plus a barbecue with food on sale. A grand raffle will have 26 prizes with more expected to come in before the day.

Margaret Roberts from Pelsall Community Centre said: "We do need to find the extra money to complete the work so we can feed people in the community who need it. The rising costs have meant it will take a little longer to finish the work but we are hoping the summer fair will help with that."