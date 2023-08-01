Grant helps charity to fund ground improvement project

The area has been transformed into a Multi-use Games Area

Pelsall Cricket Club has undertaken a major project to improve its facilities and cater to the needs of the local community.

The previous relocation of the club’s all-weather practice facility left an area that had become an eyesore and also posed several potential safety concerns.

To resolve the issue, the club embarked on a project to convert the space into a Multi-use Games Area (MUGA), utilised as a family space, ensuring a secure and safe environment for children to play and families to gather.

The club said the development aligns with the club's vision to be a welcoming hub for the community, promoting inclusivity and accessibility for all.

The new facility will not only benefit club members, but also extend its reach to local residents and visitors with disabilities.

The project was supported by a grant of £33,840 from Enovert Community Trust, marking the fourth project for Pelsall Cricket Club supported by the Trust.

Previously, the Trust has funded projects such as the refurbishment and reconfiguration of changing rooms, roof replacement, and pavilion improvements, contributing over £145,000 in total since 2010.

The latest project emphasises the club's commitment to fostering opportunities for families within the local community.

Brian Wright, committee member for Pelsall Cricket Club, said: “The club would like to thank Enovert Community Trust for yet another generous grant towards our facilities.

“We are also extremely appreciative of the dedication shown by the team of ground workers who braved challenging weather conditions throughout.

"The site location was far from the entrance gate meaning that the lorries and other vehicles couldn’t access the area, leading to approximately 40 tons of hardcore and 15 tons of screeding sand having to be moved by hand to bring this project to completion.

“We are truly delighted with the result, witnessing the transformation of this once unused and potentially hazardous space into an area that promises safety and enjoyment for all at Pelsall Cricket Club."

Angela Haymonds, Trust Manager of Enovert Community Trust, said: “The Trust is delighted to have supported another project at Pelsall Cricket Club.