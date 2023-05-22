Opera stars Richard and Adam performing at Pelsall Community Centre

Adam and Richard

The Welsh singing brothers, who have carved out a successful career after reaching the 2013 final, will be at Pelsall Community Centre.

Margaret Roberts, from Pelsall Community Association, is looking forward to the event.

She said: "We are delighted to have Richard and Adam performing in Pelsall.

"They are taking to the stage to perform a huge variety of songs from Westend Classics to beautiful ballads."

The Johnson brothers went on to have a number one album, The Impossible Dream, after signing a record deal after their BGT exploits.

The Station Road Community Centre is a registered charity providing facilities for people to meet and socialise in a safe warm space with the added bonus of Big Theatre shows in a friendlier setting with cheaper costs then the big theatres.

Future concerts include a Michael Jackson Tribute Show, a 1960s Night and an Amen Corner revival.