Biker seriously injured after crashing into Pelsall bus stop

By Adam SmithPelsallPublished: Last Updated:

A biker is in a "serious condition" after crashing into a bus stop in Pelsall this morning (Sunday).

Norton Road, Pelsall (Picture: Google)
The incident happened just before 6.30am on Norton Road and the biker was taken to hospital shortly after.

West Midlands Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called to Norton Road in Walsall just before 6.30am today after a motorbike hit a bus stop.

"The motorcyclist, in his 40s, was taken to hospital in a serious condition."

The spokesman added: "The road has been closed while enquiries continue. Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage has been asked to get in touch via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, quoting log 717 of today."

