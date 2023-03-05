Biker seriously injured after crashing into Pelsall bus stop

Norton Road, Pelsall (Picture: Google)

The incident happened just before 6.30am on Norton Road and the biker was taken to hospital shortly after.

West Midlands Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called to Norton Road in Walsall just before 6.30am today after a motorbike hit a bus stop.

"The motorcyclist, in his 40s, was taken to hospital in a serious condition."