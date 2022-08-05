Notification Settings

Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing 14-year-old boy last seen in Walsall

By Mark Morris

Police are growing "increasingly concerned" for a missing boy who was last seen in Walsall.

Police released this image of Toby Palmer.
Toby Palmer, 14, left his home in Rugeley on Wednesday and was reported missing yesterday.

He was last seen in the Pelsall area of Walsall at 7pm last night.

Cannock Police say they're becoming "increasingly concerned" for the boy.

Toby is described as white, around 5ft 4 inches tall, of stocky build, with light brown hair and green eyes.

He is believed to be wearing blue Nike tracksuit bottoms and top with green Nike air trainers.

Anyone who has seen Toby or anyone with information about his whereabouts is being asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 008 of 4 August.

