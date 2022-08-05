Police released this image of Toby Palmer.

Toby Palmer, 14, left his home in Rugeley on Wednesday and was reported missing yesterday.

He was last seen in the Pelsall area of Walsall at 7pm last night.

Cannock Police say they're becoming "increasingly concerned" for the boy.

#MISSING: Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for missing boy Toby Palmer from #Rugeley.



Toby, aged 14, was reported missing today (4 August) and last seen in #Pelsall #Walsall.



Contact us on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 008 of 4 August. pic.twitter.com/HhcnP8ieiy — Cannock Police (@CannockPolice) August 4, 2022

Toby is described as white, around 5ft 4 inches tall, of stocky build, with light brown hair and green eyes.

He is believed to be wearing blue Nike tracksuit bottoms and top with green Nike air trainers.