Man killed and four others injured in Pelsall crash

The junction of Norton Road and Wolverhampton Road, in Pelsall. Photo: Google Maps

Emergency services were called to the junction of Norton Road and Wolverhampton Road, in Pelsall, shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

One man suffered serious injuries, and despite the best efforts of paramedics he was confirmed dead at the scene.

Four others were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "One person has died and four others were taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Pelsall last night.

"West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 11:54pm on Wednesday to reports of collision involving two cars at the junction of Norton Road and Wolverhampton Road. We sent five ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and a HART paramedic to the scene.

“On arrival, crews found five patients from the two cars. One of whom, a man, was found to have suffered serious injuries in the incident. He received specialist trauma care but unfortunately, despite the best efforts of ambulance staff, nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

"The second patient, a man, had suffered serious injuries, he was assessed and given trauma care on scene and was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham by land ambulance, on blue lights and sirens.

“A third man was treated for potentially serious injuries whilst two more were treated for injuries not believed to be serious. All three were transported to Walsall Manor Hospital for further treatment.”