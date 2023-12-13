Homes plan for disused site agreed 10 years after library was torn down

Walsall Council planning officers granted permission for developer Maariyah Yakub to redevelop the site next to a church on Brickiln Road, Brownhills, and create four semi-detached homes.

The old library building was closed and demolished more than 10 years ago and the land has lain empty ever since. A new library to serve the area, based in the Park View Centre, was opened in 2006.

Representatives said the new houses would provide much-needed new homes and improve the area.

Agent GMB Construction Design said: “The proposals are to erect four semi-detached three storey dwellings, providing three bedrooms traditional appearance, and in keeping with the surrounding area.

“The dwellings are sited on a north-west/south-east axis allowing sunlight into all rooms at some time during the day. There are no trees on the site.

“The proposals are for three storeys, albeit two storeys in height allowing for accommodation within the roof space.

“Two car parking spaces are provided to the front of each dwelling. Rear amenity space is above the minimum requirements, the smallest being 69 sqm and the largest 74 sqm.

“Access to the dwellings and car parking is from Brickiln Street, all of which will be suitably paved for vehicular and pedestrian access, with a level access to each.

“The proposal respects the surrounding topography and adjoining buildings.

“The site has been vacant for some time and the boundaries becoming overgrown. The site needs to be developed for much-needed housing in this locality.

“The proposals provide an improved outlook for the surrounding area and provides much needed addition to the housing stock within the borough.”