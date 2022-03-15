Residents' sadness and shock at death of man by Brownhills Tesco

The area around Ravenscourt was closed off last night as officers investigated the scene

Emergency services descended on Tesco in Brownhills after the man, who has been named locally as 53-year-old Michael Ellis, was found injured on Monday afternoon.

Responding to reports of a stabbing, an air ambulance was deployed along with multiple land ambulances and police cars at around 5pm but the man could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police officers stayed at the car park throughout the evening, with cordons put in place around the superstore on the High Street as detectives started their investigation.

An incident support unit was sent to the car park as officers scoured bushes and bins for evidence and examined some of the cars in the car park.

People living and working around the Ravenscourt area of Brownhills, next to the Tesco, were left saddened at the man's death and how it had happened.

One shop worker, who didn't want to be named, said: "I was at home when it happened, but I live in Clayhanger and knew something was up when I saw the air ambulance flying over towards Brownhills.

"It's shocking to hear about it, although I don't know the full details of what has happened and who has passed away."

One man who didn't want to be named said he saw ambulances and police cars heading through the town during the evening, but hadn't heard about what had happened until he went shopping at Tesco.

He said: "I was out doing my shopping and chatting to one of the shop workers when they told me someone had died in the alleyway last night.

"I was stunned to hear that as I had no idea what happened last night and while I saw the ambulances and police cars, I didn't know it was so close to home."

The man, named locally as Michael Ellis, was found critically injured and died at the scene

Another shop worker, who didn't want to be named, said he'd come in to find police tape at the back of his shop and was surprised to find out what had happened.

He said: "I was at home last night and didn't have a clue until I got here this morning, so it's a bit of a shock to hear about a man dying.

"I don't know the circumstances, but if it's a stabbing or someone getting attacked, I wouldn't be surprised as that area is dark and dingy."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 5.04pm to reports of a stabbing on Silver Street, Brownhills.

"We sent three ambulances, three paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene. On arrival, crews found a man in a critical condition.

"They administered advanced trauma care to the patient but sadly, despite the best efforts, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased on scene."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "The death of a man who died in Brownhills yesterday afternoon is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.