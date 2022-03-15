Notification Settings

Death of man on Brownhills Tesco car park is not suspicious, say police

By Eleanor LawsonBrownhills

The death of a man outside a Black Country supermarket has been declared as non-suspicious by West Midlands Police.

Police and paramedics were called at around 5pm on Monday

The man in his 50s was found injured in the Tesco car park in Silver Street, Brownhills, at around 5pm on Monday.

An air ambulance was sent to the supermarket along with multiple land ambulances and police cars.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he sadly died at the scene.

Although West Midlands Ambulance Service responded to reports of a stabbing outside the supermarket, the police have now said the death was "not suspicious".

A spokeswoman said: "The death of a man who died in Brownhills yesterday afternoon (14 March) is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time."

The man died outside Tesco in Brownhills, Walsall

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We sent three ambulances, three paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene.

"On arrival, crews found a man in a critical condition.

His death is now being treated as non-suspicious

"They administered advanced trauma care to the patient but sadly, despite the best efforts, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased on scene.”

A West Midlands Police incident support unit was sent to the car park as officers scoured bushes and bins for evidence and examined some of the cars in the car park.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

